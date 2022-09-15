WATCH: Two Men's Narrow Escape from Out-of-control Vehicle in China

Two pedestrians narrowly escape from getting hit by an out-of-control truck. According to Now This News, the incident took place in Qinghai Province of China on September 5. The two men luckily avoided a deadly crash by an out-of-control three-wheeler. The accident that got recorded on a nearby CCTV footage was provided to the local media with the permission of authorities. The clip of the incident showcases a three-wheeler speeding along a pavement, it hits a nearby tree before smashing itself into a shop.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It begins with a man adjusting the back gate of a red vehicle which is filled with boxes. When the frame widens, another man is seen throwing something on the pavement before turning back and moving toward the steps of the complex. Within a second, an out-of-control three-wheeler appears out of nowhere leaving the two men scared. They watch the out-of-control vehicle getting smashed multiple times before it comes to a halt. The two men immediately rush to the crash site to extend help.

Brake failure was reported to be the cause of the dangerous crash, as per News Flare. If the report is to be believed, then the driver of the three-wheeler was rescued safely and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Reportedly, the driver was not in any life-threatening condition. The two men in the viral clip did not suffer any injury. Take a look at the viral clip below:

The viral video has raked over 11 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of internet users responded to the clip, while one wrote, “Bro was literally two seconds from death.” Another added, “Their guardian angels are working overtime.” A netizen who felt bad about the tree that the vehicle hit shared, “That truck just stripped everything off that poor tree trunk, wild!”

Meanwhile, a section of the internet also highlighted the second men’s behaviour of littering the pavement. A user said that it was destiny’s way of punishing the man, “Payback for throwing garbage on the ground,” one more joined, “Instant karma for littering.”

