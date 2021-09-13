WATCH: Two Snow Leopards Hug Each Other to Sleep in Viral Post by UK Sanctuary

A recent video that has been going viral on the internet is proof that love has no language. In the short monochrome clip, two snow leopards can be seen hugging each other as they prepare to sleep. The video has been shared by The Big Cat Sanctuary Instagram handle. The heartwarming video is nearing 70 thousand views in less than a day’s time. Netizens too have been sharing their awe and admiration for the clip in the comments section. Captioning the post the sanctuary wrote, “Yarko and Laila are such a beautiful pair. They will always go to bed together at the end of the day for cuddles! You can see how much Yarko loves to be the little spoon!”

One user went on to write how the two cute snow leopards are couple goals while another said that this is the best thing that he has seen on the internet. A person reacted to the video saying that their Monday Blues are now gone because of the love-filled snippet of the feline couple.

A similar video on Paradise Wildlife Park’s Instagram handle had also taken the internet by storm. In the clip, the two snow leopards are seen being affectionate with each other on their makeshift bed. The clip oozing of love had left netizens’ hearts filled as they wrote adorable things about the small snippet in the comments section. The post on Instagram alone crossed 18 thousand views and received many comments. A user who had apparently been present in the park at the time of the incident wrote, “loved seeing them snuggled together yesterday.”

The wildlife park left no stone unturned in adding the adorable element in the caption of the post as well. They wrote, “Our Snow Leopards could not be cuter if they tried! Jessie and Panja are back at it again and redefining couple goals this Snow Leopard Sunday!”

