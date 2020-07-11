BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Watch: Two Tigers' Fight for 'Territory' and 'Tigress' Leaves Twitterati Baffled

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @SudhaRamenIFS)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @SudhaRamenIFS)

In the video, it can be seen that the tigers are ferociously attacking each other. There is also a third tiger who is watching the wild cats fight.

In a rarely seen before incident, two tigers were caught fighting. The video of the incident is now breaking the internet.

The clip of the incident has been shared by Indian Forest Official Sudha Ramen. In the video, it can be seen that the tigers are ferociously attacking each other. There is also a third tiger who is watching the wild cats fight.

Till now, the video has been viewed over three thousand times.

Captioning the clip, she wrote, "Ever seen tigers fighting, it is no less than wrestling. The dominance will be established only through such fights. The winner wins the territory and if lucky the Tigress too. The loser has to move out and wander to find a new home."

Users on the micro-blogging site have been quite mind blown by the entire episode. A user commented, "In my wild flight of fantasy, I want the loser to become a denizen of the territory, serve the king, keep a low profile until he regains his strength, then take on the king again, beat him on his home turf, and gain control of the land” another one said, “Always sad to see the big cats in a fight - their natural instinct, survival of the fittest & part of jungle life. But given how we have shrunk their numbers & their habitat, each life is just too precious. When they get hurt in these fights it is really sad."

Some other reactions on the post included:


