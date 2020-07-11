Watch: Two Tigers' Fight for 'Territory' and 'Tigress' Leaves Twitterati Baffled

In a rarely seen before incident, two tigers were caught fighting. The video of the incident is now breaking the internet.

The clip of the incident has been shared by Indian Forest Official Sudha Ramen. In the video, it can be seen that the tigers are ferociously attacking each other. There is also a third tiger who is watching the wild cats fight.

Till now, the video has been viewed over three thousand times.

Captioning the clip, she wrote, "Ever seen tigers fighting, it is no less than wrestling. The dominance will be established only through such fights. The winner wins the territory and if lucky the Tigress too. The loser has to move out and wander to find a new home."

Ever seen tigers fighting, it is no less than wrestling. The dominance will be established only through such fights. The winner wins the territory and if lucky the Tigress too. The loser has to move out and wander to find a new home.



Watch https://t.co/MCp1vRXNSH pic.twitter.com/gCqOUwDt4F — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 10, 2020

Users on the micro-blogging site have been quite mind blown by the entire episode. A user commented, "In my wild flight of fantasy, I want the loser to become a denizen of the territory, serve the king, keep a low profile until he regains his strength, then take on the king again, beat him on his home turf, and gain control of the land” another one said, “Always sad to see the big cats in a fight - their natural instinct, survival of the fittest & part of jungle life. But given how we have shrunk their numbers & their habitat, each life is just too precious. When they get hurt in these fights it is really sad."

In my wild flight of fantasy, I want the loser to become a denizen of the territory, serve the king, keep a low profile until he regains his strength, then take on the king again, beat him on his home turf, and gain control of the land — Sri (@srikavineehari) July 10, 2020

Always sad to see the big cats in a fight - their natural instinct, survival of the fittest & part of jungle life. But given how we have shrunk their numbers & their habitat, each life is just too precious. When they get hurt in these fights it is really sad. — Poornima (@poornimathreya) July 10, 2020

Some other reactions on the post included:

Its a rare thing to see tigers fight to death. Never seen them do that — Arrowhead (@TigerKing28) July 10, 2020

Does the tigress not come and help her tiger — Darshan (@dachushetty) July 11, 2020

Power had to be shown for dominance, if u share power u loose strength. — Aravind.ch (@Aravindarvy) July 10, 2020

Nice video — Dr. Gaurav Kumar (@DrGK07) July 10, 2020

Cool ma'am — Meethu Gopi Thekkel (@MeethuThekkel) July 10, 2020

The tigress is the referee — rupam ganguly (@rupamganguly) July 10, 2020



