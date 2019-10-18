Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Two Tigers in Ranthambore Break into Fight over Tigress

In the 1-minute clip, one of the tigers is seen walking slowly towards the other and within micro seconds pounce on other.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Watch: Two Tigers in Ranthambore Break into Fight over Tigress
Video grab. (Twitter/ @@ParveenKaswan)

A video of two tigers embroiled in a "brutal and violent" fight has been creating buzz on social media. Shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Praveen Kumar on Twitter the viral video shows tigers T57 and T58 of Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park involved in a furious fight. The clip of the "two brothers" fighting is fascinating as well as scary.

In the 1-minute clip, one of the tigers is seen walking slowly towards the other and within micro seconds pounce on other. A third tiger is also seen in the clip, which runs away to another direction. The clip shows both the tigers fighting and their menacing roars being heard loudly.

“That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals and protect their sphere. Here two brothers from Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58),” IFS officer Praveen Kaswan captioned the video.

As they fight, onlookers watch them and click pictures of the fight as camera shutters can be heard in the video.

The T57 tiger is named Singhsth, while T58 is named Rocky and are sons of tigress Sharmili from the Jaisinghpura area of the park, a report by NDTV stated, according to Ranthambore Guides.

Kaswan said that the video has been shot by a person named Hansraj Gurjar and 16 others witnessed the event as well.

In a follow up tweet, Kaswan again took to the micro-blogging site and said that T57 won the fight between the two tigers. He further added that none of the tigers were seriously injured.

Kaswan also said that the both the brothers were fighting for the tigress T 39 who is seen in the videos.

According to the report, the tigress is named Noor.

Since being posted, the video has already received over 27 thousand views and scores of comments.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the video:

https://twitter.com/namitanagpal18/status/1184454979311951874

One of the Twitter users said that she wanted to resolve the disputes of the two tigers.

While another user commented in a humorous way saying that the tigress fled the spot upon being caught cheating.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
