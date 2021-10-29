WATCH: Two Toddlers Eat Forbidden Candy, Do a 'Good Food Dance' in Cute Video

A video showing two kids communicating without words and going against their parents’ instruction to munch on candies is gaining traction on social media. The viral clip features two toddlers being told by their parents to resist eating candies until they return. In the video, the father lays out some colourful candies on a table, and instructs them to not eat the sweets. “You can’t have them right now. You got to wait until mommy and dad come back. Okay? You can’t eat these yet” says the father, as the kids try to understand the test. “I’m going to leave them right here. Don’t touch them. Wait, okay? We’re gonna come back. Don’t eat them yet. We’ll be right back. We just gotta go get something,” the father reiterates as he and his wife leave the room. The two kids initially look confused by their parents’ instructions, and take a few seconds to process the situation. Soon after, both of them make eye contact, and give each other a smile followed by a nod to indicate their intention to eat the candies anyway. The toddlers then pop one candy each in their mouths. The kid on the left quickly takes another one with both of them visibly enjoying flouting their parents’ order.

“Lol the video of these babies communicating without words is everything,” the caption of the video read. At the end of the video, the child on the right is seen slapping the table in excitement with the other one holding a piece of candy in his hands.

The 51-second video has naturally delighted users. Shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered 1.6 lakh likes, and more than 40,000 retweets within a day. People have also reacted to it with hilarious responses.

“It’s the look they give each other,” said one user. Another quipped, “When me and my best friend decide to make a bad decision as a unit.”

