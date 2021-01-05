Watch: Two Venomous Mulga Snakes Lock in Fierce Fight over Mating with a Female

A frightening video of two venomous snakes fighting at a wildlife sanctuary has left netizens shocked.

A clip that has been shared by Australian Wildlife Conservancy on their Facebook page shows two venomous mulga snakes coiling themselves around each other and wrestling to prove their dominance, for the right to mate with the females.

Along with the video, the conservancy also mentioned that the mulga snakes were seen fighting for well over an hour at the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary. AWC ecologist Tali Moyle who has recorded the clip was quoted as saying, “Mating season starts in early spring and the males start wrestling, attempting to push each other over to prove their dominance, for the right to mate with the females”. Moyle also mentioned that while mulga snakes are fairly common, this behaviour of them is not so often viewed as he has seen this for the second time only. During the fight, the snakes usually entwine their bodies and attempt to push their opponent down with their raised heads.

Ever since the clip has been shared, it is garnered over 2 lakh views and 324 likes on Facebook. While many users found it interesting others thought that the snakes are mating. A user commented, "My worst nightmare... the mighty mulga!" another user wrote, “Not fighting but mating , Very strange to see them standing upright. and twisting”. A third one commented, “I thought this was a mating ritual also, have only seen pythons doing it , good to know”.

Mulga snakes are the largest species of snakes found across Australia.

The Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary where this video has been shot is located in the Murray-Darling Basin. The 65,000-hectare sanctuary has a large fox and cat-free area of 8,000 hectares. It is also a shelter to some of Australia’s largest remaining populations of threatened wildlife.

