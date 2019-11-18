Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Two-Wheeler Nearly Escapes Attack of a Leopard as It Tries to Pounce on Riders

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Watch: Two-Wheeler Nearly Escapes Attack of a Leopard as It Tries to Pounce on Riders
Video grab. (Twitter)

A scary as well as intriguing video of a leopard trying to attack two-bike borne men is creating quite a stir on social media.

In the nail-biting clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account, a leopard is seen leaping at bikers, who took the forest road at night. Luckily, the men escaped unhurt.

In the 12-second viral clip, the leopard is seen hiding in the bushes on one side of the road, which is empty. The car from which the video is shot is seen waiting for the leopard to cross. But a motorcycle comes from one of the sides of the car and goes ahead. As soon as the bike heads forward carrying a rider and a pillion, the big cat rushes out of the woods and pounces on them. The bikers were saved as the leopard misses its target by just a few inches.

The video has been captured post sunset and there is hardly much light. The leopard however, does not chase the bikers and instead gets into the woods on the other side of the road. Even the bike did not stop to notice what just happened and instead sped away.

The IFS officer captioned the video, "How could the leopard miss it." He further said, "All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride."

He also requested humans to respect the wild, "Please learn to respect the wild," he said.

Watch the hair-raising video here:

Since being shared the viral video has been viewed over 15,200 times and has received over 1,070 likes.

People flooded the post with their comments with some saying that the leopard was a cub and that is why it may have missed its target.

Some even asked why are roads constructed in forest areas?

Here's how others reacted to the viral leopard video:

