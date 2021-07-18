WATCH: Two Women Fall Off Swing at 6,300 ft Cliff in Russia, Escape With Minor Injuries

In a spine-chilling incident, two women plunged off a swing perched on top of a 6, 300 ft cliff in Russia. The video of the terrible accident is doing rounds on social media showing the pair seated on the swing over the Sulak Canyon in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, on the Caspian Sea, when one of its chains snapped and sent them downhill. As the chain snapped, it tipped over the seat as they were being headed towards the edge of the cliff and ejected them downhill without any support.

Watch the shocking video here:

https://twitter.com/Random_Uncle_UK/status/1415209072090042372

The heart-stopping video has been watched more than 1 lakh times and received numerous comments from fellow social media users shocked at the scene. While many were left terrified by the heart-wrenching incident, many pointed out the lack of proper safety equipment at the swing.

https://twitter.com/TheBush84/status/1415457154090274818

https://twitter.com/ganer_vikas/status/1415392825949134851

https://twitter.com/AChaysed/status/1415435428543467521

https://twitter.com/JeethM9/status/1415388762029191168

Luckily, both the woman escaped with only bruises and scratches as the potentially fatal fall was broken by a wooden panel located just beyond the cliff edge and brought back to safety by their relatives, the Daily Mail reports. An investigation has started into the safety of several others canyon swings near Zubutli village in Russia where the incident took place. The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan has concluded that the swing didn’t meet the safety standards and hence, they fell off the swing seat. The statement further states that relevant checks are being conducted by law enforcement agencies and other services to ensure that nothing threatens lives and health.

As per the media outlet, a source informed that neither of the girls suffered any serious injuries although were left shocked by the incident. They added that it is chilling to imagine what could have happened if the women would have slipped when the swings were at maximum height. The local Kazbekovsky council is likely to demand the removal of such precipice swings, added the news report.

The Sulak Canyon, considered to be the deepest canyon in Europe, is 63 meters deeper than the Grand Canyon in the US and 620 meters deeper than the Tata River Canyon in Europe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here