WATCH: Two Women Fight In Delhi Metro Over Seating Arrangement, Netizens Find It 'Entertaining'

Delhi Metro, being the lifeline of the capital city, can be pretty uneventful for its commuters. One boards, reaches destination, and goes about their day. However, things that unfolded aboard this specific Metro ride made the passengers look up from their phone screens and take notice. A video that is doing rounds on social media shows two women fighting with each other over the seating arrangement. While one is comfortably sitting on the seat, the other can be seen struggling to find a place for herself and this is when the drama begins. Have a look for yourself:

"Nhi jagh hai – bout jagh hai"

Female Version pic.twitter.com/ePcJkHEAe8 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) August 13, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 130K views. “Everyone busy watching the fight, I am not able to look past the burger wali didi just throwing away what looks like ketchup sachet piece on the floor,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Those two bags occupying so much space, it could have made space for the standing lady.”

In another similar incident, a boy and girl were seen having a huge argument inside the metro. As if this was not enough, the girl further went on to slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. It all started when the girl claimed that she got a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150. The girl, visibly annoyed, hit the boy in anger. The boy warned her and reminded her that it was a public place. When the girl refused to stop, the boy also ended up slapping the girl.

“These days some think they can trouble others in public.. the covid mask empowers them to be bad where before they’d have thought twice,” commented a Twitter user. While some take this up as an amusing event, others are offended. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video. One person wrote, “Social media me chamkne ka naya khela hai. Delhi metro management se aanurodh karunga aise Lafange yuvak yuvtiya ke upar legal action le.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here