Watch: Two Women Indulge in Brawl at Walmart Store Over Game Console, Video Goes Viral

Gamers can be really passionate about their video games and consoles as evidenced recently in a public fight in a Walmart. Two women got into a heated argument in the store in North Carolina, US, and the argument did not end well for either party.

In a video that’s now gone viral, two women can be seen arguing loudly in a billing line. One of the people in the line is recording this argument. The reason for their verbal brawl is evidently a PS5 game console, according to a report.

A woman with long braided hair is shouting at another woman in a black hoodie. The lady with the long hair starts to remove items of her clothing, first the mask and then her jacket, as if getting ready for a physical fight.

Someone in the shopping line is filming the whole ordeal. The two women come really close but then separate again. The people in line were standing apart (due to COVID-induced social distancing). A man comes to talk to the hoodie-wearing woman and a young girl comes to pull the other women away from the confrontation. They shout and abuse some more and things seem to settle down.

However, the shouting resumes. A man in a motorised scooter comes along to intervene but fails. The keep on swearing and using foul language for one another, very clearly agitated. Suddenly, the woman in hoodie leaps at the other woman. Soon, they are both entangled as each grabs a hold of another’s hair. They stumble across the shopping floor, landing a few feet away from the original positions in line. The woman in the hoodie dominates the other woman as she sits on top of her and punches her violently in the face.

Shoppers gather around the two but no one touches the two women fighting out on the floor. As someone finally lifts the hoodie-wearing woman, she returns to stomp on the face of the braid haired woman with her foot a few times. People can be heard gasping aloud. The fight ends when the woman who was earlier seen shouting is lying on the ground, seemingly unconscious for a few seconds. She finally moves her fingers, indicating she is alive.

Twitterati had mixed feelings with some being plain horrified while others cracking jokes.

The video of the fight was uploaded to Twitter by a user and it has been viewed over 2.7 million times so far. According to reports, there were no arrests made or charges filed in the aftermath of the brawl. Both women fled the scene by the time the police arrived.