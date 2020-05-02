BUZZ

Watch: Two Workers Hold On for Dear Life During Scary Storm in Florida

Two workers in South Florida were seen clinging on for dear life after an unexpected storm took them on a rather scary ride along with their scaffolding.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the workers were cleaning glass windows of an under-construction building in Miami-Dade County when the incident occurred. The two were hanging from a beachfront skyscraper when the high winds came and the scaffolding started to twirl.

The clip was shared on the photo-sharing platform by a user named Irena Bessmertnaya.

Irena told AccuWeather that the weather was sunny and it changed within seconds. She added that the storm stayed for 30 minutes.

"I am from Ukraine, but living in Miami since July 2019, she said. "It [has] happened in front of my apartment where I live now. I never before saw such [a] storm like that!," she said.

Irena further stated that no injuries were reported.

Sharing his thoughts on the thunderstorm that hit South Flordia, Bill Deger, Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather, said, “Very strong winds and even damage were reported as the storms rolled through, with a gust to 66 mph reported at Miami International Airport's South Terminal and 60 mph near Pennsuco, to the northwest of downtown Miami”.

He further added that there were reports of downed trees across Miami-Dade County.

