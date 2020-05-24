BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Two Youths Rescue Dog Trapped on Parapet of a Building in Water-logged Street

Screengrab of the video.

Screengrab of the video.

The dog had apparently taken refuge at the cornice of the house as cyclonic storm swept through the city on Thursday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Share this:

A dog was found stranded on the cornice of house in a water-logged street in Kolkata recently. However, the dog, visibly scared, was rescued by efforts of few youths.

The video of the incident surfaced online showing one youth climbing the wall to reach the dog and help him out, while the other one took it out in his arms.

After rescuing the dog, the duo can be seen wading their way through the water-logged street with it and patting its back. The dog had apparently taken refuge at the cornice of the house as cyclonic storm swept through the city on Thursday.

The netizens have lauded the duo for their humanitarian efforts to save the animal.

Stray animals have been one of the worst casualties of cyclone Amphan which ravaged through Bengal and Odisha.

The National Disaster Relief Fund in its recent statement said that "the rescue of animals, along with humans, during any natural disaster is part of the operations mandate of the NDRF."

Many birds and animals who have been stranded, killed and rendered homeless due to the felling of innumerable trees and uprooted landscapes.

Social media went abuzz with terrifying images that showed the battered condition of the states. Many disturbing images of animals and birds lying dead surfaced too, showing the extent of damage incurred.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading