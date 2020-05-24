WATCH: Two Youths Rescue Dog Trapped on Parapet of a Building in Water-logged Street

A dog was found stranded on the cornice of house in a water-logged street in Kolkata recently. However, the dog, visibly scared, was rescued by efforts of few youths.

The video of the incident surfaced online showing one youth climbing the wall to reach the dog and help him out, while the other one took it out in his arms.

After rescuing the dog, the duo can be seen wading their way through the water-logged street with it and patting its back. The dog had apparently taken refuge at the cornice of the house as cyclonic storm swept through the city on Thursday.

The netizens have lauded the duo for their humanitarian efforts to save the animal.

A few days ago a deplorable, gut-wrenching video of some teens tying up a dog & drowning it emerged. And then I saw these visuals from Kolkata. There's still hope for humanity.



pic.twitter.com/JMhQ3FUMSw — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) May 24, 2020

Can we please try and find out who these to guys are who helped a dog off a high ledge after being stuck during the #CycloneAmphan in Kolkata? https://t.co/mQcwvhtnpO — Dessidre Fleming (@DessidreFleming) May 23, 2020

Nothing makes my heart feel full like watching people being kind to animals. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fbDkjOoNwf — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) May 23, 2020

Stray animals have been one of the worst casualties of cyclone Amphan which ravaged through Bengal and Odisha.

The National Disaster Relief Fund in its recent statement said that "the rescue of animals, along with humans, during any natural disaster is part of the operations mandate of the NDRF."

Many birds and animals who have been stranded, killed and rendered homeless due to the felling of innumerable trees and uprooted landscapes.



Social media went abuzz with terrifying images that showed the battered condition of the states. Many disturbing images of animals and birds lying dead surfaced too, showing the extent of damage incurred.