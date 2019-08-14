Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Watch: Uber Driver Drives down Stairway after Mistaking Shopping Mall Entrance as Driveway

He realized his mistake after the Audi car got stuck at the top of the stairwell. Officials said there were no other passengers in the car at the time of the incident and the driver escaped unhurt.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 14, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Uber Driver Drives down Stairway after Mistaking Shopping Mall Entrance as Driveway
(Twitter)
Loading...

An Uber driver in Australia was literally left hanging in the balance after he accidentally drove down a flight of stairs

On Monday morning New South Wales Police received a call that a black Audi was stuck at the car parking area of a shopping complex in Bondi, Australian media reported.

The driver mistook the entry to the shopping complex as a driveway to nearby apartments after taking a wrong turn, 9 News reported.

He realized his mistake after the Audi car got stuck at the top of the stairwell.

Officials said there were no other passengers in the car at the time of the incident and the driver escaped unhurt.

The driver won’t face any charges even though his accidental stunt caused some damage to the stairs.

The car was removed from the top of the stairs by a tow truck.

“All the wheels were off the floor so he couldn’t reverse. He was just flustered,” an eyewitness, Oscar Fowler, told 9 News.

“It was not stuck there yesterday, we came this morning and saw it on the stairs,” the Daily Telegraph Australia quoted another witness as saying.

A staff member at a chemist nearby said the incident was the talk of the town this morning.

“I’ve had plenty of customers ask about why it is there, and I have no idea,” she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram