Watch: Uber Driver in Kolkata Sings Rendition of Classical 'Bandish' with Woman Passenger





A woman from Kolkata recently shared her pleasant experience in an Uber cab, when she discovered how her driver could sing a Hindustani classical bandish.

Brinda Dasgupta had booked an Uber cab from her home to Altamira Art Gallery and on boarding the car she started humming some tune.

Her curious driver — identified as Aryan Soni— asked her if she held interest in music. On "smiling and nodding", Soni too shared his passion and interest for the art.

Taking to Facebook, Brinda said, "A few months ago, I took an Uber from home to Altamira Art Gallery for some work. As I arbitrarily hummed bits of some song I do not remember now, Aryan Soni, this man who happens to be the cab driver asked me if I take interest in music. I smiled and nodded, then asked him if he does as well... This is what came out of the few sentences exchanged. Here's hoping you lend your ears."





In the nearly 3-minute long video, Soni can be heard rendering a soulful bandish, while Brinda joined her in certain notes.

The video has been viewed on Facebook over 46,000 times and has received more than 1,000 shares.

According to an Indian Express Reports, Brinda said that the driver "only had received sporadic training, not a consistent one", adding, "It filled my heart up to the brim, I hope people hear him, and he gets to do what he wants."

Soni also revealed that he lived in Kolkata because he wants to embrace the "kind of music the city has to offer."

SInce being posted, netizens hailed the talented singer and took to the comment's section to fill it with all praises.

While one social media user wrote “This is mind blowing”, another said Soni was “amazingly talented”.

Even Soni commented on the video to thank Brinda for sharing his video.



