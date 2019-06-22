Watch: Ugandan Woman's Dance of Joy After Being Gifted Her First Ever Shoes is Heartwarming

A heartwarming video of a Ugandan woman dancing with joy after being gifted a pair of shoes is winning the internet.

The video was shot on June 15 in Bwindi National Park in Uganda. A traveler, Laura Grier, had been visiting the park when she noticed a local woman with bare feet. Grier decided to help out the woman by gifting her a pair of shoes, Daily Mail reported.

Grier's driver assisted the woman to put the new shoes on. The reaction of the woman at getting a new pair of shoes was priceless. The woman can be seen dancing and bouncing around in sheer joy after getting the shoes.

Onlookers cheered as the woman danced with a broad smile on her face.

Speaking to Newsflare, Grier said that the woman had never owned shoes before and therefore she decided to give her a pair of old tennis shoes. Grier said that the moment brought tears to her eyes.

Bwindi is one of Uganda's most visited national parks and contains nearly half of the world's remaining 750 (approximately) mountain gorillas. Before it became as a national park in 1991, Bwindi was also home to the Echuya Batwa tribe - commonly known as pygmies - one of the oldest indigenous tribes of Africa.