WATCH: UK Man Performs Bhangra at a 'Mela', Desi Netizens Love it

A video of an elderly man performing Bhangra at a “mela” in the UK is going viral on social media. The identity of the man is not known and even the location is not known. “Even The Bibiya Were Impressed,” read the caption of the video. He can be seen flaunting his bhangra skills on a Punjabi song. In the background, people can be seen playing dhol on the stage. There are many women who can be seen staring at the man who is busy performing bhangra.

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral. “He went from Kenneth to Kulbir real quick,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Love this guy. He just seems to rock up alone and bust a move.” Have a look at the video:

Earlier, a similar video went viral. It showed a man performing at Times Square. The man in the viral clip is a Dubai-based Bhangra dancer and teacher, Hardy Singh, who is currently on his world tour for his company Pure Bhangra. Hardy Singh, who frequently delivers Bhangra seminars and workshops, recently decided to flaunt his dancing prowess at one of the busiest and most famous squares in the world.

In the clip shared by him, Singh begins to walk and starts his performance right in the middle of a zebra crossing. Dancing to the energetic beats of Mundian Toh Bach Ke, Singh can be seen having a gala time as he catches the attention of all the bystanders. From peppy jumps to classic Punjabi moves, the short video was an amalgamation of high energy and quirky rhythm. While sharing the video online, Hardy Singh mentioned that he ticked off one of his wishes from his bucket list and also listed out the series of things that he had to struggle with to get the perfect shot.

