UK Safari Park Visitors Delighted as Black Bear Uses Cloth to Wash Her Face

The bear named ‘Indiana’ was splashing around in a pond at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire when she got hold of a piece of the material lining the pond and started to wipe her face with it.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
UK Safari Park Visitors Delighted as Black Bear Uses Cloth to Wash Her Face
Nifty bear | Image credit: Facebook/Wodburn Safari Park
People visiting a safari park in the United Kingdom were in for a delightful surprise recently when an American black bear pulled out a makeshift flannel to wash her face.

The bear named ‘Indiana’ was splashing around in a pond at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire when she got hold of a piece of the material lining the pond and started to wipe her face with it, reports The Independent.

Kate Dennis, a visitor to the safari park, said she felt “privileged” to have witnessed the moment.

“This was amazing to watch as it was so human like, she washed behind her ears and her feet,” Kate said. “She then got distracted by a crow and off she went. This was a great end to the safari and was definitely the highlight of the day,” she was quoted as saying.

Indiana is one of six bears living “in a 13-acre reserve alongside the park’s Canadian timber wolves – one of the only mixed carnivore enclosures in the UK.”

Craig Lancaster, Woburn’s head of section for carnivores, said: “Indiana is our smallest bear but she is also very feisty. She can often be seen sparring and play fighting with the much bigger male bears and is more than a match for them.”

Watch the delightful video.

