Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: UK Woman Freaks Twitter Out with Her Super Bendy Arms

'Bendy Gemma' was born with hypermobility that makes joints in the body extremely flexible.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: UK Woman Freaks Twitter Out with Her Super Bendy Arms
Image credit: Twitter

Children often hope for secret superpowers that would make them all powerful and unique from other kids. For Gemma Colclough, 23, the dream is a reality.

"Bendy Gemma", a resident of Bedfordshire in UK, has the ability to bend her arms i weird ways. The "superpower" is, in fact, the result of a condition called Joint hypermobility syndrome (JHS). Those living with JHS have joints that are a lot more flexible than among average individuals.

According to media reports, Gemma was born with the condition. Often referred to as a "freak" due to her "abilities", Gemma maintains that despite looking painful, the arm twisting did not hurt.

On the occasion of her birthday, Gemma's brother Scotty posted a video of hers from 2017 when she displayed her arm-twisting abilities to amuse her friends while drinking at a bar.

In the video, Gemma walks over to a stranger in the bar and puts her arm on his shoulder before twisting it so that it looked dislocated. The victim of the prank can be seen to get visibly nervous looking at the arm before realising the trick.

In the end, he can be seen approaching Gemma and asking to take a picture of her arms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram