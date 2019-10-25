Watch: UK Woman Freaks Twitter Out with Her Super Bendy Arms

Children often hope for secret superpowers that would make them all powerful and unique from other kids. For Gemma Colclough, 23, the dream is a reality.

"Bendy Gemma", a resident of Bedfordshire in UK, has the ability to bend her arms i weird ways. The "superpower" is, in fact, the result of a condition called Joint hypermobility syndrome (JHS). Those living with JHS have joints that are a lot more flexible than among average individuals.

According to media reports, Gemma was born with the condition. Often referred to as a "freak" due to her "abilities", Gemma maintains that despite looking painful, the arm twisting did not hurt.

On the occasion of her birthday, Gemma's brother Scotty posted a video of hers from 2017 when she displayed her arm-twisting abilities to amuse her friends while drinking at a bar.

In the video, Gemma walks over to a stranger in the bar and puts her arm on his shoulder before twisting it so that it looked dislocated. The victim of the prank can be seen to get visibly nervous looking at the arm before realising the trick.

In the end, he can be seen approaching Gemma and asking to take a picture of her arms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.