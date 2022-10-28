Watch: Ukrainian Chopper Flies At Low Altitude To Avoid Detection By Russian Radars

It’s been close to 8 months since the Russia-Ukraine war began, and it is only aggravating with time. Despite global condemnation of Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine and various restrictions, as well as bans, on the country from other countries, the war still rages on. According to a BBC report, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Russia has launched more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine in just the last two days. Many videos from the war-stricken country have been circulating on the internet. One such video has recently caught the attention of Twitter. A viral video shows how Ukrainian military choppers are evading detection by Russian units.

The video, which was shared by the official handle of the Ministry of Defense, shows a chopper flying just 5 metres above the ground. This is a strategy used by the Ukrainian defence forces to avoid detection by enemy radars. Anti-aircraft radar systems are generally unable to detect or target choppers at such low altitudes.

The caption for the video read, “This video is for those people who could not see the previous video of our helicopter. The flight altitude of 5 meters makes it impossible to shoot down our “Dragonflies” for anti-aircraft defense of the enemy.”

For those who missed our videos with helicopters, here is a new one. A 5-meter altitude flight makes it impossible for the enemy's anti-aircraft defense to shoot down our "dragonflies". pic.twitter.com/evkNeO1ZHp — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 25, 2022



Ever since the war started, military choppers have been flying at low altitudes in Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense had earlier shared how a collision of one of these choppers with a speeding vehicle was averted due to flying at low altitudes.

Welcome to Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LdFhrzwn2m — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 20, 2022



Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) conducted annual nuclear drills last week amid the Ukraine-Russia tensions. Russian president Vladimir Putin though played down chances of a nuclear standoff with the West. At the Valdai Dialogues in Moscow, Putin said the rhetoric of nuclear provocation was used to make Russia look like the perpetrator.

