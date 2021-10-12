WATCH: UK's Chester Zoo Shares Rare Video of Endangered Rat Snake Hatching From Egg

Snakes may happen to be one of the most dangerous reptiles on the planet but at the moment of their birth, they do have a semblance of innocence. If you are still not convinced then UK-based Chester zoo has a video that shows how snakes emerge from the eggs as they enter this world. The Instagram video shared last weekend shows the night vision camera capturing the exact moment when the baby snake emerged from its egg.

What made the development even more special was the fact that this was a species of snake which has been declared endangered due to habitat loss. The little snake was seen absorbing the view that welcomed it with its big round eyes. Captioning the video, Chester Zoo wrote, “Baby snakes." How amazing is it to see these baby snakes emerging from their eggs? They’re the first Moellendorff’s rat snakes ever to hatch at The Zoo. Describing it as a rare moment when the birth of a snake is captured on camera, Chester Zoo mentioned, “Rarely has this incredible moment been caught on camera. These babies are cause for celebration as this incredible species is under threat from habitat loss and their skin being used to make bags and shoes.”

The Instagram post has been viewed over 28k times since it was shared on the social media platform on Friday. Netizens also shared their reaction to the news in the comments section, as one user wrote, “They’re gorgeous, inquisitive little critters! Good to see some snake representations, they’re often overlooked but are fantastic animals.” While another user complimented the baby reptile and wrote, “Absolutely adorable.”

Moellendorff’s Rat Snakes, which are also known as Flower Snake or Red-headed Rat Snake, are known for their striking patterned skin. They have a red tail with irregular, black-edged orange bands. They are mostly found in caves of lowland, deciduous forests in northern Vietnam and southern China. Their colour and pattern are what make them so vulnerable to poaching for bags, shoes, and belts.

