WATCH: Umpire Changes Decision During an LBW Appeal, Ends up Scratching His Nose Instead
Umpire Greg Davidson stole the show during a BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades when his nose scratch became the talk of the town.
Screenshot from video tweeted by @BBL / Fox Cricket.
Aussie umpire Greg Davidson became the centre of attention during a Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades on Sunday when he changed his decision midway through an LBW appeal and hilarity ensued.
Chasing a competitive score of 156 put up by Strikers, captain and opener Aaron Finch built a solid foundation but with wickets tumbling on the other end, and tight bowling spells by Rashid Khan and Wes Agar, Renegades could only manage 137/8 in their 20, falling 18 short of the target.
However, the highlight of the match came during the 17th over bowled by Khan when he was convinced that he had trapped Renegades batsman Beau Webster in front of the stumps.
Umpire Davidson looked convinced too and started to raise his index finger only to stop midway. To make things comical, Davidson ended up scratching his nose, sending commentators and spectators in a fit of laughter.
👃 Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019
Replays were, however, in Khan's favour as the ball would have gone on to hit the wicket but Davidson's intuition was that the batsman had probably nicked the ball.
The umpire behind #nosegate explains what happened 👃#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/xRZylKW2vy— #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2019
Strikers' cricketer Cameron White, who was on the mic during the incident, told the commentators that he believed it was the right decision.
“The old itchy nose, at least he got it right I guess. He just said someone told him there was a noise and also that he had a bit of an itchy nose,” White said.
Explaining the decision reversal and "nose gate" post-match, umpire Davidson said the "scratch" happened in the "heat of the moment". While Renegades coach Michael Klinger asserted that he couldn't recall witnessing a similar incident on the cricket field.
Strangely enough, something of similar sorts happened during the third Test between India and Australia in Ranchi back in 2017 when umpire Chris Gaffaney gave a major scare to set batsman Cheteshwar Pujara when the Indian batter tried to pull one of Josh Hazlewood's deliveries.
With a half-hearted appeal coming from the slip cordon area, Gaffaney began to raise his index finger only to change his mind and scratch his hat.
This time around too, commentators had a hearty laugh.
March 19, 2017
Meanwhile, you can watch the Adelaide Strikers Vs Melbourne Renegades match highlights here:
