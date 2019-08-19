Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Unable to 'Bear' it Any Longer, Grizzly Scratches Away an Annoying Itch at US Zoo

The hilarious incident was captured and shared on social media by the Akron Zoo in Ohio as visitors were seen giggling at the unusual sight.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Watch: Unable to 'Bear' it Any Longer, Grizzly Scratches Away an Annoying Itch at US Zoo
The hilarious incident was captured and shared on social media by the Akron Zoo in Ohio as visitors were seen giggling at the unusual sight.
She could no longer ‘bear’ it. A grizzly at a zoo in the United States inadvertently became the source of amusement for visitors after it decided to scratch away an itch in full public glare.

The hilarious incident was captured and shared on social media by the Akron Zoo in Ohio as visitors were seen giggling at the unusual sight.

“Bear necessities at work,” read one of the many comments on the post, in reference to Jungle Book's Baloo acting in a similar fashion in the song Bare Necessities.

"Someone needs to set this to music," said another, while a third gushed: "How cute is this!"

Cheyenne, a grizzly bear was brought to the Akron Zoo in 2013, according to ABC’s Cleveland News.

But Cheyenne’s popularity soared this week after the video showing her scratching away her itch by the glass window of her enclosure went viral on social media.

Cheyenne even made it to the Good Morning America’s Play of the Day segment which played "Shake Your Groove Thing" as background music of the viral clip.

The zoo said grizzlies rub their bodies against trees and the ground to mark their territory and find a mate, according to ABC News

