Watch: Unusual Friendship 'Dog Kyle' and 'Cat Kiwai' is the Best Thing on the Internet

Since our childhood, we have heard stories about the superiority chain among animals. A dog chases a cat, a cat scares a rat. We usually grow up listening and believing in it all our life. However, animals are kinder and more compassionate towards each other than we think and can end up setting examples of the most unusual bonding. The latest example is a pair of a dog and kitten, Kyle and Kiwi, who seem to be so unique in their love and friendship.

In a video shared by a user named @n_dogbike on Twitter, one can see the duo bonding with each other in an unusual way. The dog wants to sleep peacefully and alone, whereas the kitten can be seen trying its best to cuddle the big furry friend.

The 1-minute long video opens with the little baby snuggling under Kyle’s leg, when he slowly lifts it up. The kitten moves aside, only to come back to cover itself up under Kyle’s fur once again.

The video has received 4.7 million views, with more than 3 lakh likes. A user commented on the post by sharing a picture of a baby kitten sleeping blissfully.

The full-length video of Kyle and Kiwi’s friendship is available on YouTube channel dedicated to them. It is named ‘Dog Kyle and Cat Kiwi’.

It is no hidden fact that cats love to snuggle up in warm places, and Kiwi surely wouldn’t have found a cozier company than its furry pooch.



