Watch: Unusual Friendship of Wombat and Koala during Pandemic in an Australian Park

Internet is filled with stories about strange friendships.

Recently, the news of one such strange yet cute friendship between a koala and a wombat was reported.

The koala named Elsa and Hope the wombat became the internet's latest sensation after Australian Reptile Park took to Facebook to post a clip of the species depicting their tale of friendship.

Daily Mail reported that Elsa and Hope became mates after they spent much of the time together during COVID-19 pandemic.

The report added that the staff at the Reptile Park first saw their friendship when Hope was put in Elsa’s enclosure. Both the animals started greeting by snuggling each other’s noses.

After seeing their friendship, the staff of the park have decided to allow them to see each other every day.

Park curator Hayley Shute told the paper, “Hope is a little ray of sunshine. It’s a very special friendship these two have formed and I can’t wait to see it continue to blossom.” She further said, “Elsa and Hope are great ambassadors for Australian wildlife and our wildlife needs all the help it can get”.

Thousands of koalas died earlier this year in the devastating Australian bushfires, and the latest clip is a lo and behold to people.



