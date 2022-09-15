WATCH: UP Labourer Sets Rs 1 Crore Mercedes On Fire Over Unpaid Dues

A labourer in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida set a Rs 1 crore Mercedes car on fire after its owner allegedly refused to pay his full wages. The labourer, identified as Ranveer, had installed tiles at the Mercedes owner’s house but was allegedly not paid his full wages. Miffed over the non-payment, the labourer decided to take revenge and set the luxury car on fire. The CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused labourer standing near a motorbike wearing a helmet. He then walks up to the white Mercedes car and sprinkles what looks like inflammable liquid on the bonnet of the car before setting it on fire. He fled the spot on his motorbike.

A mason has been arrested for setting a Mercedes car on fire in Noida. The worker, identified as Ranveer by the police, was angry allegedly after the Mercedes owner failed to settle his dues#mercedes #car #caronfire #work #labourer pic.twitter.com/4CTDE8XIPq — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 14, 2022

According to an NDTV report, the Mercedes owner had allegedly failed to clear the labourer’s due of Rs 2 lakh. The dispute between to two dates back to 2019-20 when a tile instalment work was carried out at the car owner’s house in Noida.

However, the family of the Mercedes owners denies the claims of nonpayment. They said that they knew the accused for 10 years and he was upset because of being replaced some two years ago.

“We know Ranveer for the past 10-12 years, he was like a family member. We cleared all his dues when he went home during the COVID-19 lockdown. We always make payments on the same day. His claim is laughable, that an amount of ₹ 2 lakh was pending,” said Ajay Chauhan, one of the family members of the car owner.

He added that they had hired another mason for some work in the house when the accused had gone to his home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This irked him and he allegedly threatened the new worker.

Police have now arrested the accused on the complaints of the Mercedes owner and further investigation is underway. The incident took place in Sector 45 of Noida.

