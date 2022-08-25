CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » WATCH: UP Lineman Cuts Power Supply of Police Station After Cops Fine Him Rs 6,000
WATCH: UP Lineman Cuts Power Supply of Police Station After Cops Fine Him Rs 6,000

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 11:52 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The electricity department, citing overdue bills as the reason, decided to strip the police station of electricity. (Credits: News18)

A video that is now going viral shows a lineman from the electricity department climbing the electricity pole to cut the power supply of the police station in Shamli.

Levying an allegedly unjust fine did not end up well for a police station in UP as it left the station in darkness, quite literally. A lineman from the electricity department in UP’s Shamli cut the power supply of the Thana Bhavan police station after the cops slapped him with a hefty fine of Rs 6,000 for not wearing a helmet. The electricity department, citing overdue bills as the reason, decided to strip the police station of electricity.

A video that is now going viral shows a lineman from the electricity department climbing the electricity pole to cut the power supply of the police station in Shamli. According to news reports, a whopping bill of Rs 56,000 was due at the police station. Thus, when the employee of their department was fined Rs 6,000, the department cut their power supply.

Watch the viral video here:

