WATCH: UP Police Constable Carries Elderly Woman in His Arms to Polling Booth

Elections are one of the biggest events that foster the essence of democracy in the country. In a country this large, the government servants make it possible for such an event to take place without hindrances. Along with it, they also ensure maximum attendance in what can be considered the biggest electoral event in the world. A video going viral on the internet is winning hearts and is filling netizens with pride as it shows how every citizen of the country matters and how every vote weighs in importance to choosing the next leaders of the state. The clip is catapulted to social media by Uttar Pradesh Police and shows the scenes from the recently held elections in the largest state (by population) in India. The video features UP Police constable, Pawan Kumar, carrying an elderly lady who cannot walk to vote. Constable Pawan is seen coming out of an establishment carrying the elderly person in his arms.

“Kandhe par banduk aur god mein maa hai, isliye khaaki par itna guma hai (Gun on shoulder and mother in lap, That is why we are so proud of khaki),” read the caption. The caption further provided details and identified the policeman in the video as Pawan Kumar. The video is from the Gorakhpur district, and the woman was being carried to Badhalganj Police Station. The caption ends with UP Police stating, “Proud of you, Pawan!”

कंधे पर बंदूक़ और गोद में माँ है इसीलिए ख़ाकी पर इतना गुमाँ हैजनपद गोरखपुर में आरक्षी पवन कुमार ने थाना बढ़हलगंज क्षेत्र में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मतदान स्थल पर सहायता कर लोकतंत्र के सच्चे प्रहरी की भूमिका निभायी है। Proud of you Pawan!#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/DQ9AfX1Nxx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 3, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 30,000 views and received reactions from netizens in abundance. While some poured their pride in the comment box, some saluted the constable for his noble efforts to help the woman cast her vote. Here are some of the best reactions to the video.

Many emerged in the retweet section with poems. Take a look:

