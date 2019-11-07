Watch: UP Policeman Turns Himself into Snake Charmer during Reptile Rescue Operation

A policeman man recently turned himself into a snake charmer while rescuing the reptile from a police station.

In a video that has gone viral, a policeman was seeing playing a reed pipe during the rescue operation of a snake, which had entered the Himpurdeep Police Station in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

The 20-second clip was shared by ANI UP and it shows the khaki man playing the pungi (a mouth organ) while two other snake charmers are trying to put the snake inside a sack.

#WATCH: A policeman plays snake charmer's flute during rescue of a snake which had entered Himpurdeep Police Station in Bijnor. (5.11.2019) pic.twitter.com/yBvrH6l6wp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2019

According to reports, [police officials had called snake charmers to release the snake spotted inside the police station.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.