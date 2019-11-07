Watch: UP Policeman Turns Himself into Snake Charmer during Reptile Rescue Operation
In a video that has gone viral, a policeman was seeing playing a reed pipe during the rescue operation of a snake, which had entered a police station in Bijnor.
Video grab. (Twitter)
A policeman man recently turned himself into a snake charmer while rescuing the reptile from a police station.
In a video that has gone viral, a policeman was seeing playing a reed pipe during the rescue operation of a snake, which had entered the Himpurdeep Police Station in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
The 20-second clip was shared by ANI UP and it shows the khaki man playing the pungi (a mouth organ) while two other snake charmers are trying to put the snake inside a sack.
#WATCH: A policeman plays snake charmer's flute during rescue of a snake which had entered Himpurdeep Police Station in Bijnor. (5.11.2019) pic.twitter.com/yBvrH6l6wp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2019
According to reports, [police officials had called snake charmers to release the snake spotted inside the police station.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Posts Heartwarming Message
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
- Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 Must-watch Films of the Actress Apart from Baahubali
- Varanasi Temple Priest Puts Masks on Deities to ‘Save’ Them from Air Pollution