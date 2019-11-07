Take the pledge to vote

Watch: UP Policeman Turns Himself into Snake Charmer during Reptile Rescue Operation

In a video that has gone viral, a policeman was seeing playing a reed pipe during the rescue operation of a snake, which had entered a police station in Bijnor.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Watch: UP Policeman Turns Himself into Snake Charmer during Reptile Rescue Operation
Video grab. (Twitter)

A policeman man recently turned himself into a snake charmer while rescuing the reptile from a police station.

In a video that has gone viral, a policeman was seeing playing a reed pipe during the rescue operation of a snake, which had entered the Himpurdeep Police Station in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

The 20-second clip was shared by ANI UP and it shows the khaki man playing the pungi (a mouth organ) while two other snake charmers are trying to put the snake inside a sack.

According to reports, [police officials had called snake charmers to release the snake spotted inside the police station.

