WATCH: UP Vendor Cooks Street Snack in Sand, Viral Video Leaves Desis Puzzled

India is a never-ending space for food exploration. And when it comes to street-side delicacies, this country is where one must find themself. From bizarre to the most eccentric kind, the streets are brimming with food recipes that will leave one amused and want for more. From Mumbai’s flying dosa to Baba Ka Dhaba’s Matar Paneer, these items are sure to leave your mouth watering.

Now if you’re especially a potato lover, this viral food video from Uttar Pradesh might make you fall in love with this bizarre food preparation. This unique street food from Uttar Pradesh is entirely cooked in the sand and is sold only for 25 bucks!

For the past seven years, a street vendor at Bhola Bazaar in Mainpuri has been selling ‘bhuna aloo’ where potatoes are sauteed on a huge pan filled with only sand. No oil, no spices, no salt. The potatoes are tossed on the sand with their skin for about 20 minutes. After it turns black in colour, they are transferred into a big sieve where the seller frisks them thoroughly. This also allowed the skin to automatically come off. After this, the fresh-baked potatoes are served with a chutney that’s made of coriander, tomatoes, ginger and garlic and a ‘masala’ of ground spices and butter.

The video has been shared on Facebook by food blogger Amar Sirohi.

The video shows the potatoes boiling along with the sand over the furnace while the seller stirs well a green coloured chutney.

A few days back, Shree Balaji Dosa in South Mumbai’s Mangaldas Market went viral for adding a superhit item to their series of South Indian dishes — flying dosa. The food stall is extremely popular with a variety of delicious dosas. What is more interesting about this place is the style of serving the food.

Here, dosas are sent flying straight from the pan to the plate. A video shared by a Facebook page known as Street Food Recipes shows an expert dosa seller preparing and then flipping dosas high into the air before they land right on the plate. The dosa seller’s unique way of serving dosa will make your jaw drop open in surprise.

The dosa is prepared in a simple traditional style. What defines the wow factor of this place is the approach to transfer the dish from the burner. The dosa seller carries out the stunt with apparent ease, and that too without even looking at the customer’s plate. When preparing the next one, the assistant grabs it and gives it to the people. The entire video of making and serving dosas is simply fun to watch.