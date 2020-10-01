Watch: US Chef Makes a 5-Foot Chocolate Telescope in This Viral Video, Netizens Amazed

Watching creative videos of baking on social media apps has made it evident that the new-age bakers have taken the art of baking several notches higher.

They can create edible castles, dolls, cartoon characters and what not. A recent addition to the list is a telescope made of chocolate. The dessert looks so real that you might try to look at the sky through it.

Chef Amaury Guichon, who is the owner of Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, USA, made this chocolate telescope and uploaded a video of its making on his Facebook page with over 3.8 million followers. His institute Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon provides a 10-week-long course to introduce people to the art of pastry.

The video, which was uploaded on September 21, has already received 2.3 million reactions. The process has been concisely shown in a three-minute-long video.

In the caption of this video, Chef Amaury says that this might be the most technical chocolate creation he has ever made. “So much detail went into this 5 feet telescope,” the caption said.

Reactions are pouring in since the wonderful making of chocolate telescope was posted by Amaury. The video has over 1.18 lakh comments.

One user said that the word which can be used to describe the chocolate telescope is amazing. “This guy has such a talent. He is indeed a perfectionist talented pastry and chocolatier chef,” said Facebook user Silvina Monton.

People also said that the chocolate telescope, glazed with golden edible dust, looks lifelike. A fan of Amaury’s work, Cheryl Howard commented, “Absolutely amazing the detailing if I walk past it, I would think it was a real telescope very very impressive!”

Martiha Fernandez, another user, said that the amount of patience and dedication it takes to produce a masterpiece like this leaves her speechless. “Respect for artists,” she commented.

The video has also been shared on Instagram by the chef and on Twitter by several users.

Chef Amaury is followed by millions on social media and is considered to be one of the most followed pastry personalities in the world.