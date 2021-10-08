Watch: US Cop's Quick Reflex Helps Save Colleague's Life From Skidding Car

A jaw-dropping accident on a highway in Virginia was captured on camera. It was due to the quick thinking of two police officers that prevented what could have been a fatal occurrence. On Sunday, two officers of the police force had parked their patrol SUV on the side of a US highway. The personnel have been identified as Jessica McGraw and Matthew Stewart by the Gate City Police Department. At around 5pm, the two officers were inspecting a crash on Highway 23, when the shocking incident took place. A dashcam footage of the accident has now gone viral on the internet.

It shows how one of the two officers saved himself and his fellow cop from a major accident in the nick of time. The officers were standing near the car, speaking to a few civilians and carrying out an interrogation. Just then, a white car approaching from the opposite direction, lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and was seen ramming onto the patrol car at great speed.

However, Stewart caught a glimpse of the out-of-control vehicle approaching them. He was quick to react as he managed to pull the female colleague to safety. He caught hold of McGraw instantly in an untoward situation, pulling her out of the path of the spinning cruiser. Fortunately, both the officers escaped with only minor injuries. The impact of the passenger car forced the patrol SUV rapidly off the shoulder of the road, straight in the direction of the investigating officers.

In a press release, Chief Justin Miller said, “The only minor injury reported was from Officer Stewart who stated his leg ‘went numb like I had a bad charley horse.’ Upon review of the dash camera footage it appears the brush guard of Officer McGraw’s patrol vehicle brushed against Officer Stewart’s leg as he pushed McGraw out of the way."

Virginia State Police conducted an investigation into the crash involving the patrol car. The driver was later issued a citation for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

