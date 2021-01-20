WATCH: US Dad's Dance Moves to Bhojpuri Song 'Lollypop Lagelu' is Winning Internet

Most people in India are obsessed with Bollywood dance numbers. The craze for rhythmic beats set to high energy dance is a cornerstone of Indian cinema, not just in Bollywood but regional cinema as well.

While we all love when Indian celebrities upload their dance numbers on social media handles, it is doubly special when a foreigner, who may not even understand the Hindi lyrics, grooves to our Bolly tunes. But Hindi Bollywood songs aren’t the only melodies that can force you to groove along, in our diverse lingual culture, Bhojpuri songs also get a lot of attention and love across the world.

In one such instant, popular content creator Ricky Pond showed his love for a particularly famous Bhojpuri dance number on his Instagram. The song Lollipop is quite popular on the internet, so famous that it even reached the Washington-based graphic designer. In the video, Ricky stands in a checked blue shirt while his young daughter stands behind him in a pastel tee-shirt.

The song starts to play, and Ricky breaks out his energetic moves on the floor. His moves completely capture the energy and the vibe of the song, which is surprisingly choreographed in a very Bollywood-y style.

If you’re not aware who Ricky Pond is, then maybe you have heard of him as the "dancing dad" as he often uploads videos of him dancing to various tunes. Many of these are often Bollywood numbers.

According to the caption, the dance number was requested by none other than Pawan Singh, the voice behind this epic and famous Bhojpuri song. The dancing dad accepts requests of songs from fans and tries to perform them on his channel. When the famous Bhojpuri singer approached the dancing dad and suggested his own song, Pond could not refuse.

In less than a day, the adorable video has been viewed upwards of 294K and received over 29k likes. The comment section was flooded with overjoyed fans of the song, unsurprisingly, mostly Indian. "Hahahaha best video on internet today and their moves amazing," said one user. "Your videos are one the reasons that make me smile everyday. Lots of love from India," wrote another.

One user commented, "Your daughter is singing along and is ON POINT!!! Sending you some Desi love from Chicago fam!” while another mentioned how they are “getting better and better with every video."

Quite an entertainment, isn't it?