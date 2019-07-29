Take the pledge to vote

Watch: US Man and His Donkey Sing a Duet for The Lion King’s ‘Circle of Life’ Song

While the horse seems unfazed, the donkey joins its owner to bray to the tune of the popular song.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
A man and his “playful” donkey in the United States have gone viral for belting out a unique version of The Lion King’s theme song. A video shared on Facebook by Travis Kinley shows the South Carolina resident, flanked by a horse and donkey, bursting into ‘Circle of life’ song.

While the horse seems unfazed, the donkey joins its owner to bray to the tune of the popular song.

Kinley told WLTX station that he had "just picked up" the donkey for $100 as he was causing "some trouble at someone else's house."

"He seemed alright with me." Kinley said he decided to sing the song at the request of his friends.

"So, I got in the pasture, I gather all horses.... I start singing and Nathan starts to bray behind me, and I'm kind of blown away because we never do this together; we never sing together," Kinley said.

"He keeps going, so I keep going, and all of a sudden I just kind of break down laughing at the end," he said.

Kinley said his three-year-old pet was a “thinking animal".

"He's just playful, that's just in his nature," he was quoted as saying.

With over 46,000 shares, the video has been viewed 1.8 million times on Facebook.

Released in 1994, the soundtrack of Lion King remains to be the best-selling soundtrack album to an animated film in the United States with the sale of over 7 million copies. The songs were written by Elton John and Tim Rice, while the score was composed by Hans Zimmer. A 2019 live-action remake of the classic has grossed nearly a billion dollars worldwide since its theatrical release on July 19.

