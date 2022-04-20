Watch: US Man Offers Stranger An Umbrella At Traffic Lights As It Rains Heavily

As Mother Teresa always said, “The greatest good is what we do for one another.” There is no greater good than helping the needy. No right time or reason has to be there for helping someone. The feeling of helping someone comes from within and whoever gets this feeling does not look at the circumstances and only thinks of helping.

These things are not only for the sake of saying. It’s been proven by an American who helped a stranger on the road even as it rained heavily.

Viral Hog, a popular social media account, frequently shares videos that are sometimes shocking and also heartwarming. Recently, a video shared by this account overwhelmed the internet. After watching this video you will come to know that humanity is still alive in this world.

According to the post, this video is from Washington DC, America. It was raining heavily and there was major traffic on the roads. As soon as the red light showed, a man got down from his car and gave an umbrella to the woman standing on the sidewalk. After that, he ran, sat in his car, waits for the red light to turn green. It also looked like the lady was carrying her baby in the stroller.

Users loved the video, which has received more than 34,000 views in just two days. A social media user commented, “Thank you! Kind stranger,” another said, “people can be good,”. A third user said, “That touched my heart! I would do the same.” Many more similar comments were seen on the video.

