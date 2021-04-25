WATCH: US Man Planking While Hula Hooping for Over 3 Minutes is a New Guinness World Record

People make world records in the most unusual arenas leaving netizens stunned. The official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records shares pictures and videos of record makers every now and then, posting about their extraordinary talents. One such intriguing record has been created by a man in the US for hula hooping in a plank position. The clip was uploaded on the official page of Guinness World Records on April 23, featuring a man lying on two tables in a plank position while hula hooping with his abdomen. The man has been identified as ObaroEne Otitigbefrom Albany, New York, USA. At the end of the clip, he can be seen smiling with utter joy and pride after setting the world record for “longest duration hula hooping in abdominal plank position” at 3 minutes 16 seconds.

Watch the video here:

In the comment section of their own post, GWR shared additional information about multiple records created by ObaroEne Otitigbe aka ‘Mr. O.’ The organization revealed that Mr. O also holds records for the ‘most consecutive stairs climbed while hula hooping (734) and the longest distance swinging on rings while hula hooping:152.52 metres (500 ft 4.68 in).’

The remarkable footage has gathered eyeballs as it collected almost 5 lakh views and more than 45,000 likes. Netizens have showered the comment section with witty responses while applauding Mr. O’s efforts and determination.

A user took a dig at himself and wrote that he "can’t even do a plank for 3 minutes." Another one wrote, "that’s 316 centuries in human years."

Another interesting comment asked if anyone else "could feel the fatigue in their abdominal region"after watching the video. Another person commented that she can’t do any of those two (plank and hula hoop) things.

A person wrote, "these records keep getting weirder and weirder."ObaroEne thanked the viewers for their kind comments and wishes.

