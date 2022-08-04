WATCH: US Mother-daughter Pilot Duo Creates History By Flying Together

Flying planes is a routine activity for pilots but for this duo, from the USA, their recent flight turned out to be more than special. Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt became the first mother-daughter pilot duo in their airlines’ history when they flew from Denver to St. Louis on July 23. In a video shared by Now This on Instagram, Holly Petitt can be seen this special moment with the passengers by announcing the historic feat inside the aircraft. “Thank you all for being here. This is a very exciting day for us and for Southwest Airlines, a very special day. We are the first mother-daughter duo ever on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines. So thank you for being here,” she can be heard saying.

This mother-daughter duo made history as co-pilots on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines pic.twitter.com/KeXCYsY5wU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2022

Holly, who initially started as a flight attendant after college, later decided to get in the driving seat. She took flying classes and obtained her certificates while raising her family as a full-time mother, Southwest said in a press release.

Like her mother, Kelly too was bit the flying bug and she dreamt of becoming a pilot at the age of 14. She earned a pilot’s license and joined the airline as an intern in 2017 before finally becoming a pilot.

“It’s been a dream come true,” said Holly, “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It’s surreal,” Holly said.

In a similar story from India, a mother-son duo pilot duo was seen flying together on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In the clip shared by the airlines on social media platforms, the son was seen welcoming his mother with a bouquet of flowers before talking about the feeling of co-piloting with her.

Talking on the in-flight phone, the son said he had flown as a passenger on many of his mother’s flights, but it was the first time he got a chance to fly with her.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here