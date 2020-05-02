WATCH: US Navy and Air Force Salute Healthcare Workers Fighting Covid-19 With Sky Show

Jets from Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the pandemic.

The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon. The planes later flew over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader.

VIDEO: The US Air Force's Thunderbirds and Navy's Blue Angels fly over New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia in a salute to health care staff and other essential workers on the frontlines against the coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/xvIGqwgNa6 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 29, 2020

The flyovers fulfill training requirements for the pilots, who must fly a minimum number of hours to maintain proficiency, according to military officials, who said the squadrons have had to cancel many performances since the virus outbreak. The flyovers do not involve additional costs to taxpayers, officials said.