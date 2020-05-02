BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: US Navy and Air Force Salute Healthcare Workers Fighting Covid-19 With Sky Show

Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon. The planes later flew over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Share this:

Jets from Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the pandemic.

The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon. The planes later flew over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader.

The flyovers fulfill training requirements for the pilots, who must fly a minimum number of hours to maintain proficiency, according to military officials, who said the squadrons have had to cancel many performances since the virus outbreak. The flyovers do not involve additional costs to taxpayers, officials said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,052,155

    +34,309*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,344,274

    +67,901*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,053,344

    +28,815*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,775

    +4,777*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres