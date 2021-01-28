US Navy Band's Sea Shanty Twist to this Taylor Swift Number is a Huge Hit Online

If you thought only Taylor Swift could master the art of adding fun to break-up songs, then wait till you hear US Navy band’s creative rendition of one of her hits. Earlier this week, the United States Navy band posted a video on Twitter that showed their soldiers performing a sea shanty version of Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

The clip shows a team of singers and musical instrument players from the US Navy band dressed in their uniforms as they present an all-new version of the American singer’s famous 2012 song. Sharing the video, they say that they have always been interested in this kind of music, even before it became “cool”. The US Navy's Chief of Information Rear Adm. Charlie Brown also reacted to the video as he praised the band’s creativity and humour.

The two-minute eighteen seconds video has been viewed over 77.9k times on the micro blogging site and has been liked by more than 2.2k users who are quite impressed with the performance. Watch the rendition here:

This sea shanty parody may VERY MUCH not be your jam... I'm so thankful for the talent, creativity and sense of humor of our @usnavyband! For those who take their sea shanties more seriously, you can find the band's more traditional shanties and more here: https://t.co/g3XWh0gIJm https://t.co/cQvM9TeS9k — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) January 25, 2021

One of the users commented that this might be the best thing the navy band has ever done and further said that they should cover more popular songs.

This might be the best thing the navy band has ever done. Should definitely do more popular songs — Justin snyder (@jws619) January 28, 2021

While another user said that the video was fun and amazing and also mentioned that it would be great if Swift saw it too.

It's so fun and amazing. Hahaha would be great if Taylor saw this ♥️ — Lena (@elenaswiftie1) January 27, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote that as a long time Swift fan and someone who has listened to way too many sea shanties lately, they “absolutely love” the latest rendition.

As a long time @taylorswift13 stan and someone who has listened to WAY TOO MANY sea shanties lately.... I absolutely love this. — Full Time Simp (@AAABattery97) January 27, 2021

The Soon May the Wellerman Come sea shanty became one of the first trending TikTok videos of 2021 as multiple influencers from the social media platform collaborated to recreate the magical folk song. The tradition of sea shanty emerged when sailors were indulged in some work on the ship. Singing together gave a sense of togetherness at harsh waters when sailors were far away from home. The lyrics of Soon May the Wellerman Come is about whalers waiting for a resupply ship that would bring sugar, tea, and rum in the mid nineteenth century.

The TikTok trend was started by a Scottish user Nathan Evans who was a struggling musician and worked as a postman to earn his living. Nathan sung the viral song, a cappella version of Wellerman, and now has a three-album record deal, according to the Rolling Stones.