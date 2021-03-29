buzz

News18» News»Buzz»WATCH: US Navy Sings Song from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' During Envoy Meet
2-MIN READ

WATCH: US Navy Sings Song from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' During Envoy Meet

Video grab of US Navy Officers singing Hindi song during Indo-US meet. (Credit: Twitter)

US Navy officers sang a popular Hindi song from the 2014 Indian movie 'Swades' during a recent US-India defence partnership meeting.

In a heart-warming moment between India and the United States of America, the US Navy sang a popular Hindi song at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India’s Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. To honour the event, the US Navy team sang the renowned song ‘Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera’ from the 2004 Indian blockbuster Swades and now the small clip has gone viral.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sandhu shared the video of the same and wrote, “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever." The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman in the Shah Rukh Khan-starring movie. The clip shows the Navy officers dressed in their uniform and singing it perfectly to the tunes!

The US Navy Band also reiterated the words of Sandhu and took to their official Twitter handle to say, “The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli"

Taking to a subsequent tweet, Sandhu personally thanked the US CNO Admiral Gilday for hosting a “superb performance".

Twitterati soon flocked to the video to show their love towards the efforts of the US Navy team humming to an Indian song.

US Chief of Naval Operations Michael Martin Gilday met India’s Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed ways to strengthen the Indo-US defence partnership. Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies’ continued cooperation, Admiral Gilday said in a tweet after the meeting on Friday.

Great to meet with India’s Ambassador to the United States Gilday tweeted and posted two pictures of the meeting on the micro-blogging site. Sandhu, in his tweet, thanked the Admiral for hosting a wonderful evening.

I look forward to working together to further deepen India-US partnership, Sandhu said. Cooperation in the maritime domain is one of the key pillars of the India-US defence relationship.

first published:March 29, 2021, 14:34 IST