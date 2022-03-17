WATCH: US Professor Holds Student's Baby in Class So She Can Take Down Notes

Sometimes we come across certain experiences or incidents that restores our faith in humanity. And it doesn’t need herculean efforts, it could be a simple act of caring or helping someone, which can make a huge difference. That being said, a heartwarming video has come forth, which shows a professor taking care of a student’s baby while continuing the lecture, so that the student can make notes. Undoubtedly, it is extremely difficult to manage your child, but if you are a working mother or a student who has a baby, then it’s all the more difficult. And that is exactly what Maddy Miller-Shaver, who is a young mother and a student at Brigham Young University (BYU) in the US state of Utah, was experiencing during a class.

Maddy was facing the trouble of managing the dual task of taking down notes and looking after her toddler. Thanks to the thoughtful gesture of her lecturer Hank Smith who made things easy. While sharing the video of the incident on Instagram, Maddy wrote on the video, “When your professor offers to hold your fussy babe so you can take notes.” She ended the text with a laughing emoticon to give context to the video. While expressing her gratitude towards the school, Maddy wrote in the caption, “Jack just became Hank R Smith‘s new T.A. Grateful to attend such an amazing school with professors that care about their students.”

Advertisement

The wholesome video has been viewed more than 7 million times and has garnered over 782k likes. Needless to say, the video received resounding support from the netizens, who praised Hank’s thoughtful and generous gesture. One user wrote, “Are you kidding. This is amazing”. Another commented, “Oh my gosh this is the cutest”. A third user wrote, “I love Hank Smith, and now more than ever!!! Sooooo cute!!!!!!” One user said, “ok precious.”

This is not all. Several users flooded the comment section with a handful of heart, clap, and heart-eye emoticons.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.