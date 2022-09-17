WATCH: US Restaurant Employee Heroically Saves Woman, Baby During Carjacking

An employee at a fast food chain is being commended by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for saving a mother and her infant by foiling a car thief’s attempt to steal their vehicle.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has shared details about the incident on Facebook, Hailing the braveheart for his exceptional work, the department said, “In reference to the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A employee who ran to the aid of a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. It has been provided to our deputies handling the case. A major shout-out to this young man for his courage.”

According to a statement released by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s on Wednesday, a man approached a woman with a stick as she was getting her baby from her car outside the restaurant in Fort Walton Beach and demanded her keys. The man then took the keys from the woman’s waistband, opened the car door, and got inside. An employee heard the woman screaming for help and sprang into action.

According to the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A outlet, the employee, Mykel Gordon, got into a physical altercation with the suspect, who then punched Gordon in the face. Others arrived to assist in tackling the suspect as the two struggled in the parking lot, as seen in a sheriff’s office video posted on Twitter. The suspect, 43-year-old William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, has been charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after being identified by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The department later revealed that Mykel Gordon, a Chick-fil-A employee, was awarded a special coin for his bravery.

People have praised Gordon in the comments.

