WATCH: US Skateboarder Gets Back to Ramp, Aces Tricks Despite Losing Eyesight

Once a passionate skateboarder, who learned to balance on the board at a young age, Justin Bishop from Las Vegas, US lost much of his vision to a disease in his mid-20s. However, instead of sinking into despair, Bishop chose to get back on the ramp and beat the odds.

Capturing the undaunted spirit of the skateboarder, a video has been shared on the internet that summarises Bishop’s journey from losing eyesight to getting on the board again.

In the clip, uploaded on Instagram, Bishop is seen at a skating park wearing glasses and holding a blind walking stick. He first measures the floor using the stick and then attempts to ride a skateboard. He rides to the stairs before stopping and repeating it several times. After hesitating a bit, Bishop manages to jump a double set of stairs but stumbles and falls while landing. He gets back again and repeats the trick while improving with each attempt.

Bishop’s efforts yield results as, at the end of the clip, he pulls off a perfect jump over the double set of staircase and aces the landing the as well. As per the caption, the video was recently shot before a skateboarding event.

Bishop took to skating when he was just eight years old. And, it was during this time that he was diagnosed with the disease that robbed him of his vision. Bishop is suffering from a rare degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa due to which he lost majority of his eyesight at the age of 25, the skateboarder told Thrasher magazine in an interview.

Bishop was compelled to give up skateboarding at 25 as he could not do the tricks he used to pull off. “Then a couple years later, I work at a place with a skatepark and I picked skateboarding back up,” Bishop told the magazine. He added that it did not matter to him if he was no longer that skilled at skateboarding as before, he just loved being on the board and learning to progress.

