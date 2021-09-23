WATCH: US Stadium Audience Lift Their Dogs For Big Screen in 'Lion King' Moment

For dog lovers, it is a challenge to step out without the company of their beloved pet. If you happen to be a pet parent or a dog owner, you will be delighted to watch an event at a baseball game where spectators were allowed to bring their pooches along. Although at times, these four-legged friends can become bothersome pitch invaders, they are always a delight to watch. On a similar note, a video from a baseball match hosted by Seattle Mariners is going viral. It shows some of the most adorable furry guests in the stands.

Commonly known as Simba Cam, it is a way to distract between baseball innings and admire ultra-cute pups at the same time. With a very popular addition to these games, fans can bring their pooches along with them. There was a special moment dedicated to the dog night during the game when pet owners held their canines up in the stadium. Just like Simba from The Lion King, they tried to make it on the jumbotron. Oddly charming and even hilarious, at times, the sight of these dogs on the big screen is such a special moment.

Members from the audience attending the game in Washington held up their pet canines to appear on the large display. The stadium is known for hosting such events, which is called ‘Bark in the Park’, to let dog owners and their pets enjoy watching a game together.

Social media users are simply in awe of the video. In the comments, they have reacted with immense love and even demanded for more stadiums to adopt a similar tradition.

Speaking about the Simba Cam, it is a fun distraction between lengthy sports games. Any pet parent, who wishes to flaunt their fluffiest pals, can go head to the ballpark and hold up their dog in the air for all to enjoy. The opening notes of The Lion King’s Circle of Life plays in the stadium. The next move is for fans to hold up their best friends just how Rafiki hoists Simba before the onlookers below Pride Rock.

Then, the nearest cameraperson finds you, and your pet inevitably ends up on the jumbotron for everyone to admire. If you don’t have company, it is always fun to admire all the adorable dogs around you. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here