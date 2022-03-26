WATCH: US Teen Falls to Death from 430-Feet Theme Park Ride amid Screaming Witnesses

A joyful amusement park ride ended in tragedy as a 14-year-old boy plunged 430 feet to his death in Florida, US, ABC News reported. The boy, Tyre Sampson, had come from Missouri and was enjoying his time at the ICON amusement park with his friend’s family. Tyre decided to take the Orlando FreeFall ride which is a free-standing drop tower built at a height of 430 feet. The incident came to light after a 911 call was received reporting that a boy had fallen from the ride at the park. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place on Thursday after 11 pm.

Here is the video:

‼️A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park. Happened Thursday. #ORLANDO pic.twitter.com/xdGTH2kFl7— JJ (@Joshuajered) March 25, 2022

Later, a 4-minute video also did rounds on social media that captured the boy’s horrific death. In the clip, the onlookers could be heard screaming as they witnessed Tyre plunging from significant height. It also showed that Tyre fell when the ride was at the end of its descent.

Following the incident, Tyre was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, as per the sheriff’s office.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that prima facie, Tyre’s death appeared to be accidental considering statements from eye witnesses and the video of the accident. “Our role in this situation is to determine whether or not this is an accident or an intentional act and does this appear to just be a terrible tragedy,” Mina added.

Further, the Sheriff said that no criminal charges had been filed so far and that the investigation was under progress. However, Mina added that the safety of the ride will be assessed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs.

Talking about the video of the accident, Mina said that they flagged it to be taken down as “something that awful shouldn’t be out there in the public.

Reportedly, the Orlando FreeFall was one of the two rides that came up at the ICON Park in December last year. The theme park touts the ride as the world’s tallest free-standing drop which can accommodate 30 passengers at a time and can offer free fall at over 75 mph.

