WATCH: US Teen Solves Rubik’s Cube in Record Time While Blindfolded, Scripts History

In a sheer display of perseverance and grit, a teen from the US smashed his own past record to solve a Rubik’s cube blindfolded in just 14.67 seconds. After achieving the feat, the teen, named Tommy Cherry, has retained his title of being the fastest person to solve the rotating puzzle cube blindfolded. According to Guinness World Records, Tommy has been practising cubing for the past six and a half years and also holds the world record for the fastest average time to solve the cube blindfolded, which he achieved in 15.24 seconds.

In the video shared on the GWR YouTube channel, Tommy could be seen achieving the feat in a matter of seconds at the World Cubing Association (WCA) Florida Fall competition in December last year. The video showed Tommy sitting at a table and taking just a few seconds to study the unsolved Rubik’s cube given to him. He then proceeds to slide the blindfold on his eyes and dives into solving the cube with astonishing speed. To make sure that Tommy’s vision is blocked, a volunteer even places a white sheet between his eyes and the cube which hardly bothered Tommy as he kept solving the puzzle with ease. Once realizing that he had made it, Tommy could be seen jumping jubilantly.

Tommy’s incredible ability at solving the cube left the viewers stunned. One viewer wrote, ‘This is beyond incredible.’ While another user acknowledged the patience and skill required to tackle the puzzle and wrote, ‘This guy just solved Rubik’s cube in some seconds but some guys like me take 3 months to solve one.’

According to Tommy, he always wanted to be able to solve the cube blindfolded ever since he started practising cubing. He used to take help from YouTube tutorials and took months to successfully solve a cube on his own.

Last year in August, Tommy had set the record of solving the cube in 15.27 seconds and now with his constant hard work and determination, he was able to speed up by 0.6 seconds to break his own record.

