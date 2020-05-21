WATCH: US Woman Loses Her Cool as Grocery Store Refuses to Let Her in Without a Face Mask

A video of a woman engaging in a verbal confrontation with grocery store employees over not being allowed to enter the shop without a facemask has hit the Internet.

Originally shared on Reddit, the clip has made its way to Twitter. The incident occurred in California.

In the footage, initially, the woman can be seen insisting on talking to the grocery shop’s manger while speaking to an employee. Then the manager comes and she claims that she has some medical issues which don’t let her wear a mask. She then goes on to say, "HIPAA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] rules and regulations don’t require her to disclose that".

She then says there is no regulation which mandatorily asks people to wear a facemask. The manager then claims that it’s the store’s regulation. She then goes on to accusing the shop of discriminating her.

The manager offers her a person for shopping on her behalf. The woman, however, turned down the proposal, saying she wants to buy private things and doesn’t want to give her credit card payment information to the store.

"Karen gets upset because she’s not allowed to shop without a mask, despite being given other safe options," reads the caption.

Since being shared on Reddit, the clip has been upvoted by over 65,000 times, over 9,000 people commented on the post.