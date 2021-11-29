Watch: US Woman Politely Tells Wild Bear To Close Her Front Door, Animal Obliges

Spotting a wild bear outside your house is quite threatening for people residing in various secluded parts of the United States. Though wild bears are very common in these areas, people always prefer to maintain their distance. However, one woman, who hails from a secluded area in New Jersey, befriended a wild bear and also captured him shutting her front door with his mouth.

Susan Kehoe, who resides in Vernon, heard some strange noises from outside the house and she stepped out to check whether it was raining or not. As soon as she opened the door, she was shocked to see a black bear standing on her front porch. In an ideal situation, people would have panicked, but Susan did not. Further, the scenario unfolded in a way that you will be in splits.

In a clip, the woman is heard addressing the carnivore as ‘Mr. Bear.’ Susan politely asks the animal to close the door, she said, “Mr Bear, Will you please close my door?” Well, you will be surprised to see that the animal obliged and was seen backing away. The carnivore attempted to shut the door by pulling the door knob.

Watch the full video here:

As the animal begins to shut the door, Susan once again asks him to do the task quickly. She said, “You have to finish closing it, sweetie, the cold air is coming in.” After a pause, she said, “Close the door, sweetie, Thank you,” and upon a few more polite requests, the animal simultaneously completes the task.

Sharing the hilarious video on YouTube, Susan wrote, “Bears are damn smart! This bear learned how to close the front door to my house.” The Vernon-based woman has been sharing videos of bears in her backyard for years now. She uses the platform to advocate for the well-being of wild animals in the woods. However, not many know that Susan has also courted controversies.

In 2010, she was sentenced to a year’s probation for interfering with the task of state biologists, who were aiming to tranquilise a bear so they could change its radio collar.

