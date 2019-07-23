Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Uttarakhand Cop Gets Twitter Salute for Saving Man From Drowning in Ganga

Wearing a lifejacket, the cop identified as Sunny quickly manages to reach drowning man and bring him back to the shore in Haridwar.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Watch: Uttarakhand Cop Gets Twitter Salute for Saving Man From Drowning in Ganga
Image credit: Twitter
An Uttarakhand police official is being hailed online after he sprang into action to save a man from drowning in the Ganga. A video of the incident, shared by Uttarakhand Police on Twitter, shows the cop identified as Sunny jumping into the roaring river in Haridwar to swim towards the man who is being washed away by a strong current.

Wearing a lifejacket, Sunny quickly manages to reach the man identified as Vishal and brings him back to the shore. According to Uttarakhand Police post on Twitter, Vishal, a resident of Haryana, was about to take a dip at the Kangra Ghat when he was swept away after he slipped and lost his balance.

The video has been viewed over 50,000 times and has garnered thousands of likes, retweets, and comments praising the police officer for his bravery.

Amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Jal Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue devotees from drowning in the Ganga, which has seen increased water levels due to heavy monsoon rains.

Caution boards have also been put up in Haridwar to warn people, according to police officials.

