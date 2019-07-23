Watch: Uttarakhand Cop Gets Twitter Salute for Saving Man From Drowning in Ganga
Wearing a lifejacket, the cop identified as Sunny quickly manages to reach drowning man and bring him back to the shore in Haridwar.
Image credit: Twitter
An Uttarakhand police official is being hailed online after he sprang into action to save a man from drowning in the Ganga. A video of the incident, shared by Uttarakhand Police on Twitter, shows the cop identified as Sunny jumping into the roaring river in Haridwar to swim towards the man who is being washed away by a strong current.
Wearing a lifejacket, Sunny quickly manages to reach the man identified as Vishal and brings him back to the shore. According to Uttarakhand Police post on Twitter, Vishal, a resident of Haryana, was about to take a dip at the Kangra Ghat when he was swept away after he slipped and lost his balance.
हरियाणा निवासी विशाल #haridwar स्थित कांगड़ा घाट पर नहाने गया था। तभी उसका पैर फिसला और वह गंगा के तेज बहाव में बहने लगा है। इसी दौरान वहां मौजूद #UttarakhandPolice के जवान #सन्नी की नजर उस पर पड़ी। सन्नी ने तत्काल गंगा में कूदकर युवक को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद सकुशल बचा लिया। pic.twitter.com/g1qhBYKhlF— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 20, 2019
The video has been viewed over 50,000 times and has garnered thousands of likes, retweets, and comments praising the police officer for his bravery.
wahh salute to UK police— VANDANA CHAUDHARY 👸 (@vandana10652421) July 21, 2019
Salute👍👍👍👍— Sumit Rathi🇮🇳 (@imsumitrathi) July 21, 2019
Salute to brave soilder. 🙏🙏🙏🙏— Rajeev Upadhyaya मैं हिन्दू हूं (@RajeevBajrang) July 21, 2019
Great ! Salute to his effort !Jai Uttrakhand— अपना जन्मोत्सव🎂 वृक्षारोपण🌴 कर मनाएं (@RajshreeKathait) July 21, 2019
Amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Jal Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue devotees from drowning in the Ganga, which has seen increased water levels due to heavy monsoon rains.
Caution boards have also been put up in Haridwar to warn people, according to police officials.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Has Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- ISRO's 'Akshay Kumar' Fan Moment is Adorable but the List is Incomplete Without Jaadu
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details
- 'A Technical Feat': Missing For 50 years, French Submarine Found on Mediterranean Seabed