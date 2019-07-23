Watch: Uttarakhand Cop Gets Twitter Salute for Saving Man From Drowning in Ganga

An Uttarakhand police official is being hailed online after he sprang into action to save a man from drowning in the Ganga. A video of the incident, shared by Uttarakhand Police on Twitter, shows the cop identified as Sunny jumping into the roaring river in Haridwar to swim towards the man who is being washed away by a strong current.

Wearing a lifejacket, Sunny quickly manages to reach the man identified as Vishal and brings him back to the shore. According to Uttarakhand Police post on Twitter, Vishal, a resident of Haryana, was about to take a dip at the Kangra Ghat when he was swept away after he slipped and lost his balance.

The video has been viewed over 50,000 times and has garnered thousands of likes, retweets, and comments praising the police officer for his bravery.

wahh salute to UK police — VANDANA CHAUDHARY 👸 (@vandana10652421) July 21, 2019

Salute to brave soilder. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Rajeev Upadhyaya मैं हिन्दू हूं (@RajeevBajrang) July 21, 2019

Great ! Salute to his effort !Jai Uttrakhand — अपना जन्मोत्सव🎂 वृक्षारोपण🌴 कर मनाएं (@RajshreeKathait) July 21, 2019

Amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Jal Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue devotees from drowning in the Ganga, which has seen increased water levels due to heavy monsoon rains.

Caution boards have also been put up in Haridwar to warn people, according to police officials.