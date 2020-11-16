Watch: Video Captures Terrifying Moment as Portion of Spanish Mountain Collapses

Imagine sitting on a beach in the Canary Islands surrounded by mountains, calm breeze and warm skies, and then suddenly the mountain starts to collapse. The terrifying imagination became a reality on late Saturday afternoon for campers and visitors at Argaga beach in a popular resort of Valle Gran Rey in Spain.

In a video shared by RTVC (and others shared by many private accounts as well), the side of a cliff can be seen collapsing into the sea in a matter of seconds. People scream and run away, someone even curses behind the camera as a massive portion of the hill comes crashing down like mud in a landslide. As the rubble bellows down, a massive, dense cloud of dust emerges from the crash. It almost looks like a volcanic eruption. According to reports, the cloud of dust and smoke could be seen for miles.

There were holiday caravans parked on the beach when the incident occurred. Now, an emergency has been declared in the La Gomera region as authorities fear that there might be campers under the rubble. Some suggest there were people walking in the area despite the warning signs around the base about possible dangerous collapses. Though vehicles were buried under the crash, no person has been reported missing yet. There is no confirmation whether all vehicles were vacant at the time of the collapse.

Emergency services arrived on the scene soon with sniffer dogs to search and rescue any possible trapped victims, as well as aerial inspection is being carried out from helicopters. People have been advised to inform the authorities that everyone they know is safe so that a concrete tally can be taken.

The beach is now temporarily closed as huge cracks have formed in the cliffs, eliciting fears of another such fall among the locals and authorities.

According to Dailymail, the La Gomera island president Casimiro Curbelo is ‘optimistic’ there are no victims.

There were a couple of minor landslides in the area prior to this massive fall, due to which people moved away from the cliffs. However, five stranded caravaners were rescued via helicopters.