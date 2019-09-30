Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water

The viral video shows rickshaw puller stranded in chest-deep water.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Watch: Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water
Image: Twitter/ Sana Khan

Incessant rains resulting in floods have brought Bihar to a standstill; so far, twenty nine people have been killed owing to unexpected rains which have wreaked havoc in Patna and other surrounding areas.

Patna, Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts of Bihar received rainfall nonstop for over forty eight hours, which was completely unprecedented. Naturally, day to day life came to a complete stand still in these areas. #PatnaFloods and #BiharFloods have remained the top trends in the country for the past two days, with people urging the government and elected officials to take note and necessary measures to bring relief to those who are stranded or suffering.

One particular heart wrenching video from Patna, which has gone viral, shows a rickshaw puller stranded in chest-deep water. The video seems to have been taken from an apartment balcony or window high up; those recording the video can be seen conversing with the rickshaw driver who appears to be in extreme distress.

The man, who is completely drenched, seems stuck and is unable to leave his rickshaw behind. He can be seen crying and asking for help in the video. The people recording the video ask him to leave the rickshaw parked near their home and promise to keep an eye on it; however, the man understandably refuses to abandon his rickshaw.

At this point, the video abruptly ends and we don't know if the man ultimately gets help. The video has also been shared by a journalist who reveals that the location is Rajendra Nagar in Patna.

The video has since been shared by numerous people on Twitter, with several asking the government and the NDRF to reach out to him.

